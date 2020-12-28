Contrasting G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares G4S and Morgan Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S $9.91 billion 0.54 -$116.20 million $1.09 15.89 Morgan Advanced Materials $1.34 billion 0.86 $93.34 million $0.35 11.54

Morgan Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G4S. Morgan Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G4S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

G4S has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for G4S and Morgan Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S 0 4 4 0 2.50 Morgan Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares G4S and Morgan Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S N/A N/A N/A Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

G4S beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services; automated cash solutions for retailers, automated bulk-teller solution for banks, and mobile banking services, as well as G4S Pay, a retail cash solution; and security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions. The company serves corporates and industrials, government, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, and ports and airports, as well as the retail, transport and logistics, and leisure and tourism sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers. It also provides carbon brushes and brush holders, power slip rings, terminal blocks, diagnostic equipment, carbon current collection strips, shaft grounding brushes, and linear transfer systems; and semiconductor products, engineered coatings, zirconia products, ceramic injection molded products, ceramic cores, braze alloys, and the Haldenwanger range of ceramic tubes and rollers, as well as ceramic to metal assemblies, including brazed and metallized assemblies. The company serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and security and defence markets. It also operates in the United States, China, Germany, France, other Asian countries, Australasia, the Middle East and Africa, other European countries, other North America, and South America. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

