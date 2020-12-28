Head to Head Comparison: Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) & Tengasco (NYSE:TGC)

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Tengasco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -4,335.56% -74.54% -31.76% Tengasco -36.89% -23.87% -16.68%

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Tengasco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $750,000.00 82.26 -$9.84 million N/A N/A Tengasco $4.91 million 2.50 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Tengasco has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tengasco has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Torchlight Energy Resources and Tengasco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tengasco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tengasco shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Tengasco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tengasco beats Torchlight Energy Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

