Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $22.34 on Monday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,077. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 182,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 43,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

