Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.07.

Shares of RNW opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$20.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.26.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

