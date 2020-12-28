Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EKTAY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

EKTAY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

