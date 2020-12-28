Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) a €116.00 Price Target

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) has been assigned a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) stock opened at €82.10 ($96.59) on Monday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a 52-week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.41 and a 200 day moving average of €83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

