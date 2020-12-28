Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €130.00 by Berenberg Bank

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.27 ($132.09).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €118.65 ($139.59) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.53. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.