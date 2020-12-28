TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TTDKY stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. TDK has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

