10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 4th (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 4th. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS VCVCU opened at $10.58 on Monday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition alerts:

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.