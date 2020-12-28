Investindustrial Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IIACU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Investindustrial Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IIACU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 29th. Investindustrial Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:IIACU opened at $10.38 on Monday.

About Investindustrial Acquisition

