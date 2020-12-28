Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €181.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €169.47 ($199.37).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €152.46 ($179.36) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of €147.34 and a 200 day moving average of €139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

