Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRA:FRE opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.60. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

