Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) received a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

LHA opened at €9.86 ($11.60) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €16.78 ($19.74). The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of €9.36 and a 200-day moving average of €8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

