NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $160.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. 140166 increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 507,670 shares of company stock valued at $67,724,371 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.