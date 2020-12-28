Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $40.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

