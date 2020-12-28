NEXT Market Capitalization Reaches $7.72 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $28,719.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00478869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

