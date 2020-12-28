CryptoFranc Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $31,122.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00004226 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, Ethfinex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00045299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00296204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.02147113 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

