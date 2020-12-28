Friendz Price Hits $0.0018 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $949,270.86 and $30,203.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00295399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.02129752 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,629,711 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.