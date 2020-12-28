Digix Gold Token Price Tops $40.25 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $40.25 or 0.00148561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $39,921.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00620643 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00158966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00321826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,870 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

