BOScoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. BOScoin has a market cap of $671,097.66 and approximately $453.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

