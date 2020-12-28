Orion Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.29 million and $2.63 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00008337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00129997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00621667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00159680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056245 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

