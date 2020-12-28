TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Achieves $35.16 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $35.16 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00044785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00294081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02131626 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

