Ragnarok Tops One Day Trading Volume of $132.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,768.47 and approximately $132.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00129997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00621667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00159680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056245 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016058 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAGNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.