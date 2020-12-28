BASIC Hits One Day Volume of $1.98 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BASIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00129535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00622508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00159113 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015999 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

