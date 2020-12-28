Minter Network (BIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,436.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $17,436.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00129535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00622508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00159113 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324502 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,409,847,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,204,637,674 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

