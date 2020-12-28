Zen Protocol Market Cap Reaches $581,057.52 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 98.6% higher against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $581,057.52 and approximately $231.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

