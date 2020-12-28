Bitcore (BTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.60 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,866.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $703.77 or 0.02619525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00474990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.10 or 0.01273355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00595175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00252780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,495,096 coins and its circulating supply is 17,994,137 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

