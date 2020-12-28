Grin Trading Down 60.1% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, Bisq and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 60.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $20.48 million and $13.35 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000136 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,282,560 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bisq, BitForex, TradeOgre, LBank, Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

