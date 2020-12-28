Mysterium (MYST) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.26 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 72.6% higher against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $98,545.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00045218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00291054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.02135244 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

