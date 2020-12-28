Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $123,508.00 and $38.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00474571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

