DogeCash Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $122,727.63 and approximately $10,041.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00141063 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003710 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,744,244 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.