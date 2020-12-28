2key.network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $255,826.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $255,826.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00044772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00289731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.90 or 0.02121255 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,810,940 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “2KEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.