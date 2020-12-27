Crypto Village Accelerator Trading 37% Higher This Week (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $37,997.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 37% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00294006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.49 or 0.02123932 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

