QASH One Day Trading Volume Hits $327,507.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, QASH has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $327,507.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00294006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.49 or 0.02123932 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

