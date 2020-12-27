Ark Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Ark has a total market cap of $47.90 million and $3.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,300,374 coins and its circulating supply is 126,079,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

