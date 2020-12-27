Augur One Day Volume Tops $8.34 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Augur has a total market cap of $170.57 million and $8.34 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $15.51 or 0.00057130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00294006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.49 or 0.02123932 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

