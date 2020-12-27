Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Tops $30.09 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Streamr has a total market cap of $30.09 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00044954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00296317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.02134535 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.