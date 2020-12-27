Bitcoin Incognito Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,716.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $109,286.50 and approximately $3,716.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

