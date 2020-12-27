ShipChain (SHIP) Market Capitalization Tops $574,169.61

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 75.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $574,169.61 and approximately $6,225.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00045177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00297719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.42 or 0.02141503 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

