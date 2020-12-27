Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0046

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $585.92 million and approximately $138.25 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00476678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,692,914,600 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.