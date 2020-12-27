DigitalBits Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $320,345.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00029152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00402135 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00037005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002416 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.01425589 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

