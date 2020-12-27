Celer Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.77 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Celer Network has a market cap of $25.99 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and TOKOK. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00045268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00297077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.96 or 0.02138696 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CELRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.