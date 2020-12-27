Stratis Price Reaches $0.48 (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $48.27 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001814 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025607 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

