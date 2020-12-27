DaTa eXchange Price Reaches $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00045177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00297719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.42 or 0.02141503 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.