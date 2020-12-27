Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Up 55.1% This Week

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00128139 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003888 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

