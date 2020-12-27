ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $233.42 million and approximately $46.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,512,009 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

