Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0465

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Lition token can now be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. Lition has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $301,214.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lition has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,980.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.04 or 0.02598300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00478006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.74 or 0.01277751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00590583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00253160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.