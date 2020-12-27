Civitas (CIV) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $74,769.04 and $175.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003883 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,878,162 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.