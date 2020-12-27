Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 178,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,684. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

