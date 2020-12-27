Vidulum Price Tops $0.0226 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $161,529.39 and $17,207.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001028 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

